Ghana in crisis, running into debt after Ghanaians voted me out – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama says Ghana is in crisis after the citizenry voted him out some six years ago.

Speaking to Uganda-based NBS Television, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of excessively borrowing and running the country into debt.

According to him, he has no doubt Ghanaians have learned lessons from voting NDC out in the 2016 general elections.

“When someone new comes along and sways the people with sweet talk, and you are voted out, you let them learn. And Ghanaians today are learning.

“If you ask Ghanaians today to assess my four years as President, they will tell you there was a lot of transformation in the country, especially in the field of infrastructure,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama told NBS Television when he recently visited Uganda.

He continued, “It’s been around six years so far. The country is in crisis. We are running into debt. The government has borrowed in excess of GHC270 billion, and there is nothing to show for it.”

Although the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC is yet to officially declare his intention to contest the flagbearer race of his party, he has backing from followers to lead the largest opposition party again in the 2024 general elections.

