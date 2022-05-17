‘I'm a fighter; I’ll challenge my dismissal until I get justice’ – Sacked KATH accountant vows

A sacked employee of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), says he will challenge the Kumasi High Court’s judgement on his dismissal from the hospital.

Awuni Akyireba, an accounts officer with KATH, was dismissed last year after he accused the facility’s Chief Executive Officer of misappropriating COVID-19 funds.

He challenged his dismissal by filing a suit against the hospital and demanded to be reinstated, but the court dismissed his case.

The court said the hospital followed due process before sacking Mr. Akyireba, hence its decision.

Awuni Akyirebi on Eyewitness News indicated that he is resolute in seeking justice.

He said his legal team will thus study the court’s judgement and take action.

“The fight has not ended. I feel I have a formidable case in which I ought to be served justice. Justice has not been served. I know as time goes on I will get justice. I am a fighter. I will continue to fight this injustice.”

Mr. Akyirebi says his petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is gaining momentum as the investigative body has commenced its probe into the allegations he has made against the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of KATH.

He, however, expressed disappointment in the office of the Special Prosecutor for not even acknowledging receipt of his petition after asking the body to probe the matter since last year.

