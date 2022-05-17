Residents of Sanzule-Krisan cut sod to build accommodation for teachers

The chiefs and people of Sanzule-Krisan community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have cut sod for the construction of a two-unit apartment for staff of Sanzule-Krisan D/A Basic School.

The ultra-modern teacher's bungalow when completed, will have eight (8) bedrooms, eight (8) kitchens, eight (8) toilets, eight (8) bathrooms among other facilities.

The project is being constructed and funded by the community members (Community-Self Project) at an estimated cost of two hundred and forty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC240,000).

Speaking at the colourful ceremony at the forecourt of the school, Nana Asafo Boakye III, the Chief of Sanzule commended the Assembly Members of Krisan and Sanzule Electoral Areas for the laudable initiative.

"In fact, let me state it here clearly that it was the two Assembly Members of Sanzule and Krisan who brought the idea of establishing accommodation for our hardworking teachers here so let us thank them, they have done well and this is what leaders are expected to do be doing for their communities", the Chief emphasized.

He said the project when completed would motivate the teaching staff to even work extra hard to teach children in the area to become great personalities in future.

He made a passionate appeal to the residents of Krisan and Sanzule communities to support their Assembly Members to complete the project on time.

"This project is for us all, we are doing it because of our children so I will urge residents of Krisan and Sanzule to support the construction, since it is a Self-Help Project, we are the contractors, labourers so let us help and God will bless us all", he said.

The Chief took the opportunity to appeal to citizens of Sanzule and Krisan who are staying outside the two communities to contribute towards the construction of the project.

"Let me seize this opportunity to appeal to well-meaning citizens of Sanzule both home and abroad that, this is the little effort we as people are also putting together to assist government in it's effort in promoting education in the country, government is doing his best, right now there is Free SHS but government alone cannot do it and that's why we are also helping", he appealed.

He also took the opportunity to call on the oil companies in the area to support them to complete the project on schedule.

On his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh described the initiative as a very laudable one and also thanked two Assembly Members for the idea.

"Let me commend the Assembly Member of Sanzule Electoral Area, Hon. Macdonald Kwofie and Assembly Member of Eikwe/Krisan Electoral Area, Hon. Nicolas Kenya for this laudable initiative, it is very laudable idea, let us clap for them, it is good for a community to support educational infrastructure so the good people of Sanzule and Krisan have done well", he hailed.

The DCE bemoaned how teachers in Ghana are suffering when it comes to accommodation.

"Teachers are doing well in this country but their salaries are small and when you come to this oil enclave because so many people have come here to do oil businesses, the cost of accommodation has increased and teachers here cannot compete with them so it is good for the community members to contribute to build teacher's Bungalow for teachers", he said.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh pledged on behalf of the Ellembelle District Assembly to finance one unit of project.

"Since the two communities have done well, on behalf of Ellembelle District Assembly, we are going to finance one unit which has been estimated at GHC120,000, it will be four rooms plus kitchen, toilets and bathrooms", he promised.

He also called on other oil companies apart from ENI Gas to support education along the coast.

"In fact ENI Gas is doing well in terms of education along our coastal belt so I will urge other local companies both international companies and local companies and their subcontractors to emulate what ENI Gas is doing by supporting education in this area."

The Chief of Menzezor, Nana Akye-Blay II who represented the Ellembelle District Education Directorate thanked the chiefs of Sanzule and Krisan for the initiative.

He promised that the Ellembelle Education Directorate would provide assistance to make sure the project is completed on time.

He therfore, challenged other communities to mimic from Sanzule and Krisan communities by supporting education in the District.

He took the opportunity to advise the school children to take their education seriously by respecting their teachers and learn hard.

The Assembly Member of Sanzule Bakanta, Hon. Macdonald Kwofie disclosed that they realized some teachers in the school were finding it difficult to get better place to sleep and that was why they brought the idea of contributing to build bungalows for them.

He said when the project is completed, they would connect electricity to the apartment.

He seized the opportunity to thank some people who have contributed to the construction by commending the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, MP for Jomoro Dorcas Afo-Toffey, MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Kofi Arko Nokoe.

"Thanks to the Hon. DCE. Kwasi Bonzoh for honoring the occasion and pledge to support us to construct one out of the two unit apartment, we are grateful to the Hon. Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for your commitment and support to the project, Hon. Kofi Arko Nokoe, MP Evalue-Ajomoro-Dwira and Hon. Dorcas Afo Toffey MP for Jomoro, we are much grateful to you.

"My colleague Assembly Members present, District Education Director and his Team, Head and Teaching staff of Sanzule/Krisan school, friends and sympathizers, youth leaders and the entire communities, we say God richly bless you", he concluded.