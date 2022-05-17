ModernGhana logo
GAF commences 2022 enlistment exercise

GAF commences 2022 enlistment exercise
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2022 Enlistment process for Regular Career Course and Short Service Commission Officers.

“This has been advertised in the Saturday 14 May 2022 edition of the Ghanaian Times and Monday 16 May 2022 edition of the Daily Graphic,” a statement signed by Captain Michael Addo Larbi, Director of Public Relations, Ghana Navy said.

It said the scratch cards for the online application were on sale at GH¢300.00 each across the country at designated Ghana Post offices listed in the advert.

The statement said the portal for the online application had been activated hence interested persons could log on to http://apply.mil.gh to apply.

The closing date for the online submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The statement said GAF did not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment and advised applicants to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who presented themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join the Forces.

It said individuals who presented themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.

It said interested applicants who chose to pay monies to agents for help were equally culpable in the fraudulent act.

GNA

