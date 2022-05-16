Akufo-Addo, Kufour, Mahama, others to attend book launch by Ghanaian appointed High Court Judge in Gambia

A book launch by a High Court Judge on secondment in The Gambia, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu is expected to take place in Ghana.

Titled: 'Essential themes in Land Law & Customary Law', it will recount details of all the important land law principles which find everyday application in the courts embodied in the Land Act, 202 (Act 1036).

The date for the launch is 24th May 2022 at the Law Court Complex Auditorium, Accra at 2:30 PM.

President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufour, and former president John Dramani Mahama are expected to grace the occasion after meeting with the author. Other local and international personalities who are expected to come are Ghana's Chief Justice (CJ), Kwasi Anim-Yeboah, CJ of The Gambia, Hassan Aboubacarr Jallow, and many more from the International community.

The President of Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow on Thursday, December 12, 2019, swore into office Justice Alexander Osei Tutu and one other Ghanaian judge to the High Court of The Gambia.

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu is currently among seven other justices from the sub-region reviving The Gambia’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system of adjudication.