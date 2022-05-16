Northern Regional Health Committee sworn into office

The Northern Regional Health Committee has been inaugurated to advise the Regional Director of Health in the performance of his functions.

The nine-member Regional Health Committee will work to represent and advocate community interest in the formulation of policy, papers, opinions of priority and pertinent health issues in the region and also facilitate feedback to the community on the management and performance of health service in the region.

Members will also work to facilitate dialogue and consultation with the various stakeholders including local government and the political leadership, traditional authorities, other sector Ministries, Agencies and the private sector in the region and help build constructive partnership to ensure that the region’s health agenda is prioritized and effectively implemented.

They included Nanton-Naa Mohammed Baba Bawah, Paramount Chief of Nanton Traditional Area, who chairs the Committee, Dr John Bertson Eleeza, Northern Regional Director of Health, Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area, who is representing the Regional House of Chiefs, Madam Sanatu Nantogmah - representative of the Regional Coordinating Council, and Reverend Benjamin Owusu-Sekyere - representative of the Christian religion.

The rest are Afa Issah Alhassan - representative of the Muslim religion, Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, Deputy Regional Director of Health in-charge of Clinical Care – representing senior health professionals in the Health Service in the region, Madam Abiba Amadu, and Dr Kabiru Koredele Azeez, who are representing experienced persons resident in the region with interest in matters of health.

Colonel Dr Gordon Alexis Obiri Appiah, a member of the Governing Council of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), who swore Members of the Committee into office in Tamale, reminded them of the mandate and vision of the GHS, which must guide their work.

Colonel Appiah said the Governing Council of GHS looked forward to working with them to elevate health care delivery in the region.

Nanton-Naa Bawah, who spoke on behalf of Members of the Committee, said they were grateful for the honour done them adding “This is a call to duty and we will dedicate our time to the work.”

He called for support from all stakeholders to ensure success.