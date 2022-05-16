ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man dies in girlfriend's room after sleepover at Asawase

Social News Man dies in girlfriend's room after sleepover at Asawase
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A 34-year-old man, Philip Arkoh has died in his girlfriend's room at Asawase in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Matthew Amissah told Class 93.1 FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the man visited the girlfriend and decided to pass the night.

He said before the night, the two lovers ate together but the man could not wake up in next morning.

The Asawase police have conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The girlfriend of the deceased, Abena Boatemah has since been arrested by the Asawase police to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the deceased, Spio Hammond has called on the police to investigate the matter to help the family know the actual cause of his late brother's death.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Late Prof Mills beacon of hope—Segbefia
16.05.2022 | Social News
Communications and Digitalisation Ministry trains 1,000 girls in Ahafo Region
16.05.2022 | Social News
Vigil held in honour of murdered level 300 CCTU student
16.05.2022 | Social News
Taskforce seize instruments of Light House, Pentecost churches for flouting ban on noise-making
16.05.2022 | Social News
Bono East: Group demands justice for man who allegedly died in police custody
16.05.2022 | Social News
Boyfriend of murdered Cape Coast student’ arrested
16.05.2022 | Social News
CCTU demands expedited probe into murder of 3rd year student
16.05.2022 | Social News
Alan pays special tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng
16.05.2022 | Social News
Upper East Police on manhunt for three jail breakers
16.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line