ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Vigil held in honour of murdered level 300 CCTU student

Social News Vigil held in honour of murdered level 300 CCTU student
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some mates of Nana Ama Clark have held a vigil on the campus of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) in her honour.

Miss Clark was found allegedly murdered on Friday, May 13 at OLA Estate, a suburb of Cape Coast.

Her lifeless body was found mutilated as suspicion was rife her alleged murderers may have taken away the missing body parts for rituals.

Already, her boyfriend, Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, has been remanded in police custody after being picked up to aid investigations.

On Sunday, May 15 when Nana Ama Clark would have celebrated another birthday, her mates had to pay tribute to her with a solemn vigil.

They wore black and carried candles to remember her.

Meanwhile, alumni of the technical university have called on the Ghana Police Service “to ensure swift action towards the apprehension of the perpetrators of this brutal act and bring them before the law courts”.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Late Prof Mills beacon of hope—Segbefia
16.05.2022 | Social News
Communications and Digitalisation Ministry trains 1,000 girls in Ahafo Region
16.05.2022 | Social News
Man dies in girlfriend's room after sleepover at Asawase
16.05.2022 | Social News
Taskforce seize instruments of Light House, Pentecost churches for flouting ban on noise-making
16.05.2022 | Social News
Bono East: Group demands justice for man who allegedly died in police custody
16.05.2022 | Social News
Boyfriend of murdered Cape Coast student’ arrested
16.05.2022 | Social News
CCTU demands expedited probe into murder of 3rd year student
16.05.2022 | Social News
Alan pays special tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng
16.05.2022 | Social News
Upper East Police on manhunt for three jail breakers
16.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line