ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama extends deepest condolence to the people of UAE over death of President Sheikh Khalifa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the death of President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as reported by Emirati state news agency WAM died on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Over the weekend, messages of condolences were extended by top world leaders to the people of UAE.

Today, ex-Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has joined the tall list of world mourners.

“My deepest condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates following the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Under his inspiring leadership, the UAE has cemented an uncontestable presence on the globe as an acclaimed vibrant centre for arts, culture, tourism and commerce,” parts of a statement on the social media of John Dramani Mahama has said.

According to John Dramani Mahama, Sheikh Khalifa will be remembered by the Emirati people and the world for promoting a more inclusive and open Emirati society, while upholding its values and ethics.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Bring back Osagyefo Barge to Jomoro—Nzema youth to Gov't
16.05.2022 | General News
Ho: PAC begins sitting over 2018 Auditor General's Report
16.05.2022 | General News
Social Welfare staff in Sunyani receives Honorary Doctor of Humanity
16.05.2022 | General News
CLOGSAG members back to work after neutrality allowance strike
16.05.2022 | General News
Bawumia, Kenya President, others win top awards at 2022 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards
16.05.2022 | General News
African Court engages UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
15.05.2022 | General News
Morocco commiserate with UAE over death of President
15.05.2022 | General News
Government opens Nungua Plastic Collection Centre
13.05.2022 | General News
Ursula Owusu cautions public against cyber security threats
13.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line