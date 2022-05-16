Mahama extends deepest condolence to the people of UAE over death of President Sheikh Khalifa

Former President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the death of President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as reported by Emirati state news agency WAM died on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Over the weekend, messages of condolences were extended by top world leaders to the people of UAE.

Today, ex-Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has joined the tall list of world mourners.

“My deepest condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates following the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Under his inspiring leadership, the UAE has cemented an uncontestable presence on the globe as an acclaimed vibrant centre for arts, culture, tourism and commerce,” parts of a statement on the social media of John Dramani Mahama has said.

According to John Dramani Mahama, Sheikh Khalifa will be remembered by the Emirati people and the world for promoting a more inclusive and open Emirati society, while upholding its values and ethics.