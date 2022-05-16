ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Major Mahama trial: Prosecution closes case on 14 accused persons; hearing adjourned to May 30

Headlines Major Mahama trial: Prosecution closes case on 14 accused persons; hearing adjourned to May 30
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Prosecution in the late Major Maxwell Mahama trial has closed its case in the murder trial of 14 accused persons.

The case which was heard at the Criminal Court 3 of the Accra High Court had not sat for a year due to Covid 19.

14 witnesses were cross-examined by lawyers of the accused 14 persons after they were called by prosecution.

Lawyers for the accused persons pleaded for additional time to file their submission of no case.

Presiding judge, Justice Mariama Owusu a Supreme Court Judge sitting with additional responsibility of a high court Judge adjourned the case to May 30.

Some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, on May 29, 2017, allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

---3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPRA Board, Management call on Bawumia
16.05.2022 | Headlines
We will work to significantly increase number of Ghanaians on pension schemes – Bawumia
16.05.2022 | Headlines
KATH accountant case challenging his dismissal against hospital management thrown out
16.05.2022 | Headlines
I’m accused of money laundering when I travel because of anti-gay bill – Sam George
16.05.2022 | Headlines
Scrapping E-levy will be difficult when collateralised—Prof Bokpin
16.05.2022 | Headlines
US groups offered me money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill, they wanted sort me out for life – Sam George
16.05.2022 | Headlines
Reforming 1992 Constitution: Abu Sakara charges NCCE to lead the way to get gov’t involved
16.05.2022 | Headlines
45 years in ministry: Bawumia congratulates Archbishop Duncan-Williams for touching lives
16.05.2022 | Headlines
You’re father to many; no wonder you're called 'Papa' – Bawumia praises Duncan-Williams on 65th birthday
16.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line