Suspect of lady murdered with private part missing remanded into Police custody

The suspect of the murder case involving the level 300 Cape Coast Technical University student who was found dead with her private part missing last weekend has been remanded into Police custody.

The body of the deceased young lady identified as Nana Ama Clark was found at Ola, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Following investigations, Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor who is the boyfriend of the deceased has been arrested in his house.

Today, he was arraigned before the Cape Coast District Court B in the Central Region.

The court presided over by Her Worship Mrs. Bernice Ackom has remanded the suspect into Police custody for a period of two weeks where he will be assisting with the investigations.

The suspect Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor is scheduled to reappear before the court on May 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Cape Coast Technical University has issued a press release expressing shock at the news of the murder of Nana Ama Clark.

School authorities assure students that the security of students remains a priority and measures will continue to be in place to protect everyone.