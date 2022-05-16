Contracta workers on strike; three major projects in Kumasi to be worst hit

Three major ongoing government projects in Kumasi have paused following a sit-down strike by construction workers Monday morning.

According to the aggrieved workers, who work for Contracta, consistent push for salary increment has proven futile hence their resolve to embark on the strike

The three projects whose workers are on strike are Phase II of Kejetia Redevelopment Market, ongoing Kumasi airport and Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital .

All three projects are being undertaken by Contracta construction firm.

Confirming the sit-down strike on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Monday, May 16 was Community Relations Officer of Contracta Emmanuel Danso.

He told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “we are aware that our workers are demanding some pay rise and management is working on it so things are under control and we planning to solve the issue head-on”.

The aggrieved workers are tight-lipped as they fear of victimisation and subsequent termination of contracts.

Akoma FM‘s reporter who was stationed to lurk at KATH’s MBU project confirmed that “the workers are just standing in groups and idle, some confirmed off record that they are not working until their salaries are adjusted upwardly”.

