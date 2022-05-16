ModernGhana logo
NDC cannot support collateralisation of every source of future revenue; Agyapa deal must go – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
16.05.2022 LISTEN

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said the party remains opposed to the Agyapa deal.

In a post on his social media, the former president said the largest opposition party cannot support plans to collateralise every single source of future revenue for immediate consumption.

“We remain opposed to the Agyapa Deal. As I emphasised in my Presentation on Ghana at a crossroads “Government must clarify reports which are rife in the investment community that it intends to use the Heritage Fund as collateral to raise a US$2 billion loan from a consortium of banks.

“We cannot support the collateralization of every single source of future revenue just to finance today’s consumption,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of John Dramani Mahama have said.

According to the leading member of the largest opposition party, the NDC will use all its means to fight any plans by the ruling government to carry on with the Agyapa deal.

“We wish to serve notice that if this turns out to be true, we in the NDC will oppose it vigorously in the same way that we oppose the Agyapa deal,” Mahama says in his post.

