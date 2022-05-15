Chief Crusader tagged nepotism as dangerous form of corruption

Mr. Emmanuel Wilson Junior the Chief crusader of Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana has identified nepotism as a dangerous form of corruption, explaining nepotism as the use of power or influence to favour relatives or friends, especially by offering them jobs without due process.

Speaking on the topic: “Is the fight against corruption a reality or mirage? At the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform, Mr. Wilson said the fight against corruption is something that all persons should cultivate as a lifestyle, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He described nepotism as a dangerous form of corruption that should be looked at, stressing that “the legislature, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies are beginning to assume a negative tag which we must all work to protect if we lose the sanctity of these institutions we are heading toward trouble”.

Mr. Wilson said corruption has become a major part of livelihood which all persons may be guilty of, adding that, most influential persons such as parents, political leaders, traditional rulers, and the police have started accepting corruption as a norm.

The Chief Crusader said corruption would reduce when people begin to have a reorientation of themselves through attitudinal change, adding that corruption takes place within two parties decide to use their respective powers of influence and money to get an advantage.

He said the enforcement of all already existing laws and institutions such as EOCO, CHRAJ, and the other law enforcement agencies to stop the spread of corruption.

“A mass movement to demand political change within the arms of governments would also help reduce the thriving of corruption in the country,” he said.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency said the issue of corruption is a common trend among various societies where both the giver and taker are guilty.

Mr. Ameyibor, said, as an industrial news hub, they would need to engage those in the industry on national issues to educate the public.

“As Industrial News Hub, GNA-Tema has created a platform for industrial players to use, for other stakeholders to reach out in a proactive means while serving as grounds to address national issues,” he said.