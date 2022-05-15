VIDEO: Spiritual life of Ghanaian pastors fallen due to addiction to porn, nudity – Maurice Ampaw

15.05.2022 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed worry about how Ghanaian Pastors are charting a dangerous path.

The controversial lawyer believes that the next generation of leaders in Ghana will be terrible considering the lack of personal development.

He alleged that pastors and youth of Ghana will use their spare time to watch pornography online or join forums where there’s talk about sex and pornography which has no bearing on the knowledge they impact on the youth.

"Many Pastors in Ghana are found of watching nudes that is why their spiritual life has fallen because of pornography," Lawyer Maurice Ampaw exclusively told the host of Anopa Nkomo,Okagyabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

