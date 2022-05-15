ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.05.2022 Social News

VIDEO: Spiritual life of Ghanaian pastors fallen due to addiction to porn, nudity – Maurice Ampaw

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
VIDEO: Spiritual life of Ghanaian pastors fallen due to addiction to porn, nudity – Maurice Ampaw
15.05.2022 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed worry about how Ghanaian Pastors are charting a dangerous path.

The controversial lawyer believes that the next generation of leaders in Ghana will be terrible considering the lack of personal development.

He alleged that pastors and youth of Ghana will use their spare time to watch pornography online or join forums where there’s talk about sex and pornography which has no bearing on the knowledge they impact on the youth.

"Many Pastors in Ghana are found of watching nudes that is why their spiritual life has fallen because of pornography," Lawyer Maurice Ampaw exclusively told the host of Anopa Nkomo,Okagyabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

Watch Full Video Here:

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Majority of Ghanaians are yet to adequately understand the complexity of corruption – GII
15.05.2022 | Social News
Chief Crusader tagged nepotism as dangerous form of corruption
15.05.2022 | Social News
Floodwaters wash away footings of billboard at Kaneshie First Light
15.05.2022 | Social News
Gov’t must admit failings of flagship programmes – Economist
15.05.2022 | Social News
We can't predict when Russia-Ukraine war will end; find ways to deal with economic challenges - Economist
15.05.2022 | Social News
African Youth Empowerment and Development Network supports libraries with books
15.05.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Constant nudity by Abena Korkor, Efia Odo causing young men to ejaculate, high rape cases — Maurice Ampaw
15.05.2022 | Social News
Bring back tollbooths as part of fiscal consolidation measures—ISSER to government
15.05.2022 | Social News
Police probe suspected ritual murder of university student
15.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line