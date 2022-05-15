Jomoro: Old students of Annor Adjaye SHS defend teachers who allegedly beat students

The Old Students Association of Annor Adjaye Senior High School at Ezinlibo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region has defended teachers who allegedly inflicted cane wounds on students of the school.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, some media houses reported that teachers numbering about seven from the Annor Adjaye SHS in the Jomoro Municipality have "brutally lashed" some nineteen final-year students for being late to Sunday Morning Church Service.

But in a press statement issued by the Old Students Association of Annor Adjaye SHS and signed by its Acting President, Stephen Armah Kaku has described the media reports as irresponsible, vexatious, out of context and unmeritorious.

He therefore called on the general public to discard the news reports about the issue.

"The Old Students Association is of the view that the report by media general on the happenings of the school on 7th May, 2022 was totally out of context, irresponsible reportage which is not supported by any iota of investigation and as such vexatious and unmeritorious and should be disregarded with the contempt it deserves. The Association is vehemently opposed to this form of reportage as captured on social media and contends that if such forms of reportage are entertained, for all intends and purposes, teachers and headmasters of senior high school will loose their grips of responsibilities towards the students, a move which will undermine the integrity of teachers and of the teaching profession", he stated.

The Old Students Association is therefore calling on Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders to dispassionately investigate the matter as soon as possible to restore confidence.

"It is against this background that the Old Students Association is calling on all stakeholders, the Ghana Education Service and the Municipal Chief Director of Education to dispassionately look into the matter and resolve any issue which has arisen as a result of this unfortunate reportage and repose the confidence and the trust of the teachers in the discharge of their mandatory duties especially in the face of this up-coming Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) which the government has invested so much in it", he urged.

Read below the full statement by the Annor Adjaye SHS Old Students Association;

WE, THE OLD STUDENTS OF ANNOR ADJEI SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL CONDEMN CORPORAL PUNISHMENT however THE ACT OF THE TEACHERS, though corporal punishment, WAS TO SAVE OUR BROTHERS AT THAT POINT OF TIME

This press release is made on 12th May, 2022 pursuant to a report on students clash of Annor Adjaye Senior High School on 7th May, 2022 by Gabriel Afi Ackah, the Assistant Headmaster with the investigations conducted by the old Students Association of Annor Adjaye

Senior High School (ANNOSA) on the above subject matter as key stakeholders of their ALMA MATER, as captured in the reportage by the media general specifically ONUA TV broadcasting network captioned "teachers beat student to pulp for being late to church service".

The Old Students Association of the School finds the said report by the assistant Headmaster out of which ONUA TV reported to be preposterous, vexatious and unnecessary to say the least and sees it to be a calculated attempt to cast a dent on the reputation of the School and eventually the people of Nzemaland, particularly Ezinlibo in the Jomoro Municipality.

At this juncture, it will be prudent to peruse the content of the report as written by Mr Ackah on that fateful day in the spirit of fairness and thereafter, juxtapose same with the reality on the ground as accounted for by the students and the investigations conducted.

The report reads thus ‘’On Saturday, 7th May, 2022, the students of Annor Adjaye Senior High School went for their usual entertainment programme dubbed jams. The programme started at 7:00pm and was supposed to end at 9:00pm but due to its nature as jams, the Day students came in their numbers to have fun.

About 8:15pm, the power went off and the students were asked to leave for their dormitories because they could not dance in the darkness. The students resisted, claiming that they would use the chargeable speaker for the programme and the students realized that two masters namely Mr Boakye Yaw, and Asare Kwesi Michael were not allowing them to continue the programme, they started pelting stones at them and Mr Boakye being the target, had to take to his heels with the tension in the hall increasing and realizing what the students could do anything, Mr Dzomeku Ferguson, Assistant Headmaster Academic, with Mr Opare Richard Djan and Mr Joseph Arthur

went to the hall to assist.

The boys who were at the dormitory started coming back to the hall and the senior House Master was in front of the administration block tried his best to prevent them and after some minutes, some members of the community, identified as students on motorbikes went to attack the boys at the boys’ dormitory.

The Senior House Master, Mr. Charles Mozu Yankey and Rev. Fr. Raymond Teddy Armoo, with the help of two security men caught two of the attackers and sent them to the Police Station.

After interrogation by the Police, the two attackers namely Enock Donkor – 2 Arts 2 and Emmanuel Acquah – 2 Visual Arts mentioned the names of other students involved as Eric Kabenlah – 2 Arts 2, Martin Akobanyam – 2 Visual Arts, Prince Precious Akwasi – 2 Arts 2,

Daniel Crentsil – 2 Arts 2 and Eric Erzoah Ehwi also known as ‘Indomie’, the ringleader from Ezinlibo Town who was a former student of the school.

While at the Police Station, the Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Teddy Armoo received a call from Mr. Opare Richmond Djan that the ringleader and his accomplishes had launched another attack at the boys’ dormitory with the students coming out in their numbers with sticks and stones and clashed with the attackers.

The Senior House Master then brought the Police to the campus with the attackers getting hint of the Police, ran away.

The Police then patrolled the campus till 11:05pm,that was Saturday and on Sunday, 8th May, 2022, early in the morning, Mr. Anthony Ellonye called the headmaster who was not on campus during the incident to brief him about the previous night’s incident with the Headmaster instructing management to conduct thorough investigation into the issue to ascertain the causes of the disturbances and report back to him with recommended sanctions for his attention and the necessary action.

On Monday 9th May, 2022, the Headmaster called Mr. Gabriel Afi Ackah, the Assistant Headmaster, Administration, to inquire about what was happening in the school. Mr. Gabriel Afi Ackah then said he was heading a meeting on the issue as reported by Mr. Anthony Ellonye to the Headmaster with the Headmaster asking him to expedite action and report to him with immediate effect.

The Management, comprising Mr. Gabriel Afi Ackah, Mr. Dzomeku Ferhguson, Mr. Roger Kessie, Mr. Anthony Ellonye, Mr. Charles Mozu Yankey, Madam Veronica Ackon and Mr. Alexander Jabialu then met to investigate the issue.

Upon investigation by management with the above mentioned members it was realized that, one Sadat Bawa of 1 Visual Arts got into confrontation with Eric Kabenlah of 2 Arts 2 on Friday, 6th May, 2022 and during the entertainment period on Saturday, 7th May, 2022, Eric Kabenlah attempted to beat Sadat Bawa but was prevented by one Philip Amihere of 3 Agric and some seniors who were there at that moment.

This resulted in a clash between Eric Kabenlah and Philip Amihere at

the entertainment ground and when entertainment was over with the boys going to the dormitory, Eric Kabenlah in question mobilized some Day students led by Eric Erzoah Ehwi, aka ‘Indomie’ an old student from the school who comes from Ezinlibo attacked Philip Amihere, sadat Bawa and those seniors who held Sadat Bawa. This resulted into a fight between Eric Erzoah Ehwi and Philip Amihere, hence, the reason for the clash at the boys’ dormitory.

On Sunday morning, 8th May, 2022 the boy’s attendance to church service which starts at 7:00 am and ends at 8:30 am was low. The masters then decided to join the Chaplain to know what was

happening and when the Masters inquired it was revealed that the boys had decided to stay at the dormitory because they were prevented from continuing the jams in the darkness and again, they were planning to take revenge on their attackers.

On arrival at the dormitory, the masters saw that over fifty students were at the dormitory and nothing showed that they were ready for church service with some managed to run away into the bush and others hid in the ceiling of the dormitory. Others too locked themselves up. Nineteen (19) students were caught with two students were genuinely sick so they were exempted.

To ensure safety of the students and to prevent them from further attack, they asked them to leave for church service and they resisted which compelled the seven masters to give them some lashes and led them to the church service and after the service, they were given a portion to weed on the school farm.

It is worthy to know that from the report as produced above, there has been a feud between old students and present students and this has degenerated into reprisal attacks between the feuding parties. The report clearly states that when the teachers refused to allow the students to continue with the jam in the darkness, they resisted and when those in the dormitories were coming back to the hall, the Senior House Master together with other teachers prevented them from doing so. This gesture of responsibility on the part of the teachers however attracted the displeasure of the students, a move which made the students to abstain from church service ,the next day culminating into the low attendance at the church service as captured by the report. This necessitated the assistant headmaster and the teachers to visit the boy’s dormitory

in order to get the first hand information as to the low attendance.

The report contains that at the arrival at the dormitory nothing shows that the students were ready for church service and indeed some managed to run into the bush whiles others hid in the ceiling of the dormitory and others too locked themselves up. The report continues to ensure safety of the students and to prevent them from further attack.

The students were urged to attend church service and when they resisted the teachers were left with no option than to give some lashes and a portion of land to weed on the school farm.

The Old students Association of the above mentioned school finds it extremely unacceptable that this event as described above has been given a new twist in the Media by Onua Fm and Television Stations service. Indeed these teachers had been with the students for many years and apart from teaching are seen by the students as parents, role models, guardians and at all times have the good and betterment of the students at heart and cannot be seen to act in any way detrimental to the cause of the students under their tutelage.

The Old Students Association is of the view that the report by media general on the happenings of the school on 7th May, 2022 was totally out of context, irresponsible reportage which is not

supported by any iota of investigation and as such vexatious and unmeritorious and should be disregarded with the contempt it deserves.The Association is vehemently opposed to this form

of reportage as captured on social media and contends that if such forms of reportage are entertained, for all intends and purposes, teachers and headmasters of senior high school will

loose their grips of responsibilities towards the students, a move which will undermine the integrity of teachers and of the teaching profession.

Indeed students have been attending church services over the years without any cause for concern and the status quo has been that students attend their normal church service as part of their normal routine on campus. It is only proper and fair that if for any reason student refuses to attend church service on the face of eminent attack on them for their own safety but chose to hide in the ceilings, bushes and lock up themselves in the dormitory and as a result they are lashed for their safety and given portions of land to weed to serve as a deterrent to others as part of their moulding processes as students, same cannot be used under the guise of media reportage and sensationalized the public sympathy to tarnish the image of the school and its antecedent effect on the teachers.

It is against this background that the Old Students Association is calling on all stake holders, the Ghana Education Service and the Municipal Chief Director of Education to dispassionately look into the matter and resolve any issue which has arisen as a result of this unfortunate reportage and repose the confidence and the trust of the teachers in the discharge of their mandatory duties especially in the face of this up-coming Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) which the government has invested so much in it.

We therefore call upon all persons who have been affected in many ways by this unfortunate report by the media to exercise restraints and have confidence in our institutions and our opinion leaders.

Thank you!

Yours faithfully

SIGNED

Stephen Armah Kaku

(Acting President)

Source: Francis Addo