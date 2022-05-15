ModernGhana logo
15.05.2022 Social News

Police probe suspected ritual murder of university student

15.05.2022 LISTEN

The Central Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the murder of 24-year-old Nana Ama Clark, a level 300 Marketing student of the Cape Coast Technical University.

She was murdered at Ola Estate in Cape Coast. The lifeless body of the lady was found at 9 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022, with the vagina removed.

It is suspected that her missing parts may have been used to perform rituals, but the police are yet to confirm that, as they say, they have started investigations.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, the mother of the deceased has been contacted, and the body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“At about 9:00 pm on 13th May 2022, police had information that a female adult was found lying dead at the roadside at OLA Estate near OLA College of Education, Cape Coast. Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of an unknown person aged about 24 years lying naked with her private part vagina cut off and bruises on the body.”

“The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.”

Police in a subsequent update, announced that: “The victim has been identified as Nana Ama Clark, a level 300 marketing student at Cape Coast Technical University. Police have contacted the mother of the deceased. The case is under investigation.”

--- Citi Newsroom

