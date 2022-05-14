30 suspects picked up in police swoop at Tamale

14.05.2022 LISTEN

About 30 suspected criminals have been picked up in Tamale during a dawn operation by the Northern Regional police command.

The suspects were hiding in some forests within the metropolis, which has become a safe haven for deviants.

The operation forms part of activities by the command to rid the metropolis of criminal activities, including robberies and car snatching, which have been recorded in the region.

During the operation, some temporary structures of the suspects were set ablaze by officials.

Speaking to the media after the raid, the northern regional crime officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Anang said, the suspects will be screened and those found culpable of the ongoing crimes in the region, will be prosecuted.

“We are going to screen them and those that are culpable or linked to some of the offences, we deal with them according to law,” Supt Anang said.

Items retrieved from the suspects include motorbikes, ID cards and some substances believed to be narcotics.

The police command has thus called on victims “whose items have been stolen to come forward and assist in identification.”

—citinewsroom