"Abolish boarding school system to save cost of Free SHS policy" — LPG Chairman

Mr. Samuel Paa Kwesi Aryeequay

15.05.2022 LISTEN

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition Liberation Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Samuel Paa Kwesi Aryeequay alias 'Baron' has called on the government to immediately abolish the second cycle school boarding system to cut some cost of the Free SHS policy.

According to Mr. Samuel Paa Kwesi Aryeequay, who was also the LPG Parliamentary Candidate for the party in the 2020 general elections in the Agona East Constituency, the move would help government channel the huge expenses incurred on boarding to other sectors of education.

In an interview with Newsmen recently, Mr. Paa Kwesi Aryeequay noted that government could save the country from paying utility bills of the boarding facilities when scrapped and redirect them to the expansion of infrastructure.

"Am saying this to support recent call made by the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II to the government not to make Senior High Schools Free For All.

"It could be recalled that Government last week released 200 million Ghana Cedis for the execution of the Free SHS Programme. This huge sum of money could be used to reduce poverty related hardships. Others who could afford must be made to pay for their wards while those who cannot enjoy the policy freely," he stated.

He added, "Am therefore making this passionate appeal to Government to make it a priority by scrapping the boarding facilities and convert them for other educational purposes."