E/R: Fanteakwa South Education Directorate take delivery of educational equipment

Nana Akomeah Jnr, a member of the New Patriotic Party Communication team has donated a desktop computer, Public Address (PA) System and an overhead projector to the Fanteakwa South District Education Service.

During the presentation, Nana Akomea Jnr indicated that the purpose of this gesture was to help promote quality of teaching and learning in the district.

He emphasised the importance of education, adding that there cannot be development if the education system of a country is not improved.

He, therefore, commended the Education Directorate for the commitment shown to education in the district and also urged the unit to make good use of the equipment.

Mr. Matthew Adu Bobi, the District Director of Education upon receiving the items thanked Nana Akomeah Jnr for his contributions to Fanteakwa South Education Service.

Mr. Adu Bobi recounted the support Nana Akomeah Jnr gave during the 2021 BECE Mock Exams organised in the district which impacted positively on the performance of students.

He said, "when the Directorate wanted to organise mock for the 2021 JHS Final Year Students, an appeal was sent to companies and individuals in the District but only Nana Akomeah Jnr came to our aid."

Mr. Adu Bobi promised to take good care of the equipment presented but also took the opportunity to request security at the District Education premises because they had experienced frequent breakdown of their doors by thieves, as the place lacks functioning street bulbs.

His gesture comes as part of his birthday celebration which falls on May 15.

In attendance were, some Constituency Executives, Electoral Areas Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and party faithfuls.