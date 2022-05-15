VIDEO: Six children killed by car at Ankaase buried

Six children killed by a car at Ankaase in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region have been buried.

The Ankaase community was thrown into a state of mourning as hundreds from adjoining communities throng the community to mourn with them.

The six children died on the spot on Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Krachi West Municipality, Emmanuel Jalula and representatives from the Ghana Education Service were in the community to mourn with them.

The driver whose car killed the children is in the grips of the Police helping in investigations.

