15.05.2022 Social News

VIDEO: Heavy rainfall destroy properties in Accra

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Heavy rains hit the capital on Saturday dawn causing severe flooding in most parts of Accra.

The rains also destroyed properties in most areas in Accra.

In areas like Kaneshie, Dansoman and Odorkor, the rains were so severe that some residents were stranded after their homes were submerged in water.

Some drivers were also held up by the rains as major roads were flooded.

Meanwhile, other motorists were left with no choice but to abandon their vehicles after their cars and motorbikes got stuck in the floods.

Also, there were several properties were destroyed due to the rainwater entering the homes.

Some Ghanaians who were affected by the floods quickly took to social media to lament the situation.

Watch Full Video Here...

TOP STORIES

