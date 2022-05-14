ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Aflao customs officer killed in accident after vehicle crashed into parked truck

Social News Aflao customs officer killed in accident after vehicle crashed into parked truck
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Junior Revenue Assistant Musah Abraham, aged 32, died in an accident Thursday morning while escorting some unaccustomed goods intercepted by Customs taskforce at their Torve Checkpoint to the Aflao main office.

The officer was with the Aflao Sector Command, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The body of the deceased has since been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital morgue in Accra following his death at the Central Aflao Hospital, where he was rushed to for treatment.

Meanwhile, one Etsei, driver of the Hyundai grace with registration number GR 6882 09 hired by the Customs officials to transport the goods to the main office is responding to treatment.

Ghana News Agency's (GNA) sources at the Agbozume District Police said the accident occurred around Klikor at about 0430hours on Thursday, when the vehicle crashed into a foreign truck with registration number BB6295 parked at the shoulder of the road.

The Police said the driver was blinded by the lights from an oncoming vehicle and in the process, ran into the parked truck which might have developed some faults and had warning triangles placed behind and in front of it.

Assistant Commissioner Majeed Amandi, Sector Commander, Aflao Customs in an interview with the GNA regretted the death of the young officer who he said was carrying out an onerous responsibility of preventing revenue loss to the state.

He said Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), the Commissioner, Customs Division had visited the family of the deceased in Accra to commiserate with them on their loss.

Assistant Commissioner Amandi said the taskforce intercepted items including spare parts, drinks, and various food items being smuggled to places like Kumasi and Sunyani and indicated that “the goods are here with us at the Aflao Command to extract duties and penalties on them.”

He advised traders to embrace legitimate business and not resort to smuggling goods because the Sector had stepped up its anti-smuggling operations to suppress smuggling activities saying, unaccustomed goods would be arrested and detained.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fund to support victims of abuse launched in Upper East Region
14.05.2022 | Social News
The public must volunteer information about criminals
14.05.2022 | Social News
Malawian delegation describe Ghana's civic education system as best
14.05.2022 | Social News
Payment of taxes is mark of patriotism—GRA
14.05.2022 | Social News
Terror attack in Togo should be wake up call – WACCE
14.05.2022 | Social News
Nanumba South: Commuters lament over high increment in boat fares at River Oti
14.05.2022 | Social News
Group demand severe punishment for killers of Nigerian student slained over alleged blasphemy
14.05.2022 | Social News
DOVVSU officer allegedly ‘snatches’ complainant’s husband
14.05.2022 | Social News
C/R: Female student found dead with private part missing
14.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line