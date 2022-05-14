The public must volunteer information about criminals

The public must provide information about criminals and their activities to the police to deliver services in crime prevention, detection, apprehension, and prosecution of offenders, the Tema Regional Police Command has said.

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Regional Crime Officer, Tema Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police described community members as the eye, ear, and nose of the police as they always lived with the criminals.

He said stakeholders such as business and corporate bodies, media, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the judicial system must collaborate with police for crime prevention.

Supt Acheampong stated this during the “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on: “The state of security within the Tema Region: Role of stakeholders,” Supt Acheampong stressed the need for building partnerships between the Police and the Public to effectively combat crime in society.

He, therefore, asked business and corporate bodies to direct an appreciable amount of their corporate social responsibilities to support training programmes for the police.

He appealed to the media to set aside free airtime and space for discussions on security issues on regular basis, and “Commended the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency for creating a platform for the exchange of security ideas.”

He urged the NCCE to intensify public education on the laws, the various offenses that are punishable by law, as well as duties and obligations as patriotic citizens and their rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

In the interest of justice, Rule of Law, Accountability, and public interest, the courts must also expedite action on cases before them as "justice delayed is justice denied," he said.

GNA