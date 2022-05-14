Group demand severe punishment for killers of Nigerian student slained over alleged blasphemy

MUYAD Social Services (MSS) is demanding severe punishment of the killers of the Nigerian student who has been slained over allegations of blasphemy.

The killing of Deborah Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education went viral on Friday after she was lynched and set ablaze by religious fanatics believed to be Muslims.

Describing the act as sad and unacceptable executive committee of MUYAD Social Services has issued a press release, calling for severe punishment of the perpetrators to serve a deterrent to others in the future.

“We call on the security agencies and the judicial service in Nigeria to act swift to arrest persecute perpetrators of inhumane act to serve JUSTICE to the soul of Deborah Yakubu,” the release from MUYAD Social Services reads.

Below is a copy of the press release:

MU S I S IC

EM : mu s [email protected] a .co

CO C : +233244653664/+233599838798

Press Release

14/05/2022

Attention: News Editors

MUYAD Social Services Condemns And Calls For Severe Punishment For Perpetrators Of Nigeria 'Religious Killing' Of A Lady To Serve Deterrent In Future

The executive committee of MUYAD Social Services (MSS) and the global Muslim community wake up yesterday to a sad and unaccepted act of 'murder' of an innocent soul of a Nigerian lady who is a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

The lady, known as Deborah Yakubu, was lynched and set ablaze to burn by religious fanatics, who rather call themselves Muslims.

The act is rather against Islamic teachings, and therefore they never acted for a religious but for their unguided personal fanatisms which needs to be outrightly condemned by every well meaning Muslim guided by the true teachings of the Qur'an and hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Islam is against, any action of judgement without being justified or verdict given by 'COMPETENT JURISTS' as selected or appointed by an Islamic authority to as preservers of 'JUSTICE'.

From the information gathered so far, the ignorant and bloodstained individuals who call themselves Muslims took the law into their hands and acted 'foolishly' without justification from any aspect of the Islamic teachings.

The slained innocent lady never fought them, nor drove them out of their homes. It was rather an argument. And in Islam, argument or debate with wisdom with purpose to call others to Islam is highly accepted and the strongest form of Daawah and jihad.

So if the lady had said something which is not right according to Islamic teachings, then it only need a person/Muslim with wisdom to educate and correct her, by so, maybe she could have accepted Islam if she had better understanding of Islam from the better explanation.

But, for the ignorant bundits of fanatics calling themselves Muslims who took the law of Islam (sharia) and that of land of Nigeria into their hands to kill the level 200 students is unfortunate and highly condemnable. Justice is needed for Deborah Yakubu's soul.

Islam is against extremism and violence and thereby never support any form of physical attack or killing of any soul.

Islam rather preserves HUMANITY and JUSTICE for every human being, regardless of their religious faith.

Allah warned in the Quran murder of any soul by sinful human beings like us. The Holy Quran (which are direct words of Allah, the Owner of Islam) in no way justifies murder; it unequivocally states, "Whosoever killed a person ... it shall be as if he had killed all mankind" (5:32). Such acts of violence are condemned in the Quran and by the Prophet Muhammad time and time again as will be quoted in many hadiths below.

Sultan of Sokoto

We at MUYAD Social Services expresses satisfaction at the speed at which the Sultan of Sokoto condemned the 'barbaric' act against a colleague student.

"The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III also condemned the extrajudicial killing of the student, calling on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Sultanate Council has learnt with dismay the unfortunate happenings at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, (SSCOE) Sokoto, that led to the loss of life of a female student of the Institution.

“The Sultanate Council condemned the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.

Islamic view of humanity

The Islamic view of humanity is filled with mercy and compassion, and it cannot be otherwise, because the Islamic religion is the last of the religions that were prescribed by Allah, may He be exalted, and He commanded all of mankind to enter this religion. He revealed this religion and sent it down to the most compassionate of mankind, Muhammad (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him). This is confirmed in the Book of Allah, where He says (interpretation of the meaning):

“And We have sent you (O Muhammad) not but as a mercy for the ‘Alamin (mankind, jinns and all that exists).” [al-Anbiya 21:107].

How to treat non-Muslims

With regard to that, there are commands in the Quran and Sunnah to the Muslims,instructing them to call people to affirm the Oneness of Allah (Tawhid ), and to offer their wealth, time and selves for that purpose.

This is only out of compassion and mercy towards all people, so as to save them from worshipping people and calling them to worship the Lord of all people; to save them from the constraints of this world and bring them to the abundance of this world and the Hereafter. Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“Let there be a group among you who call ˹others˺ to goodness, encourage what is good, and forbid what is evil—it is they who will be successful.” [Al `Imran 3:104]

Showing kindness to parents even if they are non-Muslims and even if they (parents) were to try hard to keep their children away from Islam and tell them to associate others with Allah and to disbelieve. Concerning that Allah, may He be exalted, says (interpretation of the meaning):

“And We have enjoined on man (to be dutiful and good) to his parents. His mother bore him in weakness and hardship upon weakness and hardship, and his weaning is in two years; give thanks to Me and to your parents, unto Me is the final destination.

But if they (both) strive with you to make you join in worship with Me others that of which you have no knowledge, then obey them not, but behave with them in the world kindly, and follow the path of him who turns to Me in repentance and in obedience. Then to Me will be your return, and I shall tell you what you used to do.” [Luqman 31:14-15]

2- Islam advises us to treat neighbours kindly , even if they are not Muslim. Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“Worship Allah ˹alone˺ and associate none with Him. And be kind to parents, relatives, orphans, the poor, near and distant neighbours, close friends, ˹needy˺ travellers, and those ˹bondspeople˺ in your possession. Surely Allah does not like whoever is arrogant, boastful.” (An-Nisa' 4:36)

Al-Qurtubi (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

I say: based on that, kind treatment of neighbours is enjoined and is recommended, whether they are Muslim or not. And this is the right thing to do. Kind treatment may be in the sense of helping or it may be in the sense of being kind, refraining from annoyance and standing by them. Al-Bukhari narrated from ‘Aishah that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Jibril kept urging me to treat neighbours kindly until I thought that he would make them heirs.” And it was narrated from Abu Shurayh that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “By Allah, he does not believe; by Allah, he does not believe; by Allah, he does not believe.” It was said: O Messenger of Allah, who is that? He said: “The one whose neighbour is not safe from his annoyance.” This is general in meaning and applies to all neighbours, and the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) affirmed that the neighbour should not be annoyed by swearing three times and stating that the one who annoys his neighbour is not a believer in the complete sense. So the believer should avoid annoying his neighbour and refrain from doing what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden; he should strive to do that which pleases Him and encourage others to do likewise.

4- Ensuring justice and showing kindness to non-Muslims who are not fighting Muslims.

Concerning that Allah, may He be exalted, says (interpretation of the meaning):

“Allah does not forbid you to deal justly and kindly with those who fought not against you on account of religion and did not drive you out of your homes. Verily, Allah loves those who deal with equity.” [al-Mumtahanah 60:8]

“In other words, Allah does not forbid you to be kind, uphold ties, return favours and be fair towards the mushrikeen (polytheists), whether they are relatives and others, so long as they are not fighting you because of your religion or seeking to drive you out of your homes.

So there is nothing wrong with you upholding ties with them, because upholding ties with them in this case does not involve anything that may lead to negative consequences.” (Tafsir al-Sa'di, p. 856)

Islam prohibits killing non-Muslims living under Muslim rule.

It was narrated from ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Amr (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever kills a mu‘ahid (a non-Muslim living under Muslim rule) will not smell the fragrance of Paradise, although its fragrance may be detected from a distance of forty years.” Narrated by al-Bukhari, 2995

“What is meant is one who has a deal with the Muslims, whether that is by paying jizyah or a peace treaty with the Muslim ruler or a guarantee of safety from a Muslim.” (Fath al-Bari by Ibn Hajar, 12:259)

Islam prohibits wronging a mu‘ahid, detracting from his rights, or burdening him withmore work.

There is a hadith that speaks of that. The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “If anyone wrongs a mu‘ahid, detracts from his rights, burdens him with more work than he is able to do or takes something from him without his consent, I will plead for him (the mu‘ahid) on the Day of Resurrection.” Narrated by Abu Dawud, 3052; classed as sahih by al-Albani in Saheeh Abi Dawud.

“If any non-Muslim come to our country for work or business, and has permission (from the authorities), he is either a mu‘ahid (one who has a treaty with the Muslims) or a mustamin (one who has been granted security by the Muslims). So it is not permissible to transgress against him. It is proven that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever kills a mu‘ahid will not smell the fragrance of Paradise.” We are Muslims who submit to the command of Allah, may He be glorified and exalted, and we respect those whom Islam instructs us to respect of those who have treaties and guarantees of security. Whoever transgresses against them has misrepresented Islam and has given Islam an image of terrorism, treachery and betrayal. The one who adheres to the rulings of Islam and respects treaties and covenants is one for whom it is hoped that he will do well and succeed.” (Fatawa Ibn Uthaymin, 15:493)

Islam prohibits committing transgression and commands justice.

Concerning that Allah, may He be exalted, says (interpretation of the meaning):

“and let not the hatred of some people in (once) stopping you from Al-Masjid al-Haram

(at Makkah) lead you to transgression (and hostility on your part).” [al-Maidah 5:2]

“and let not the enmity and hatred of others make you avoid justice. Be just: that is nearer to piety.” [al-Maidah 5:8].

“Look at what these verses contain of noble characteristics and the command to respond to the one who disobeys Allah concerning you by obeying Allah concerning him.” (Adwa al-Bayan by Al-Shinqiti 3:50)

Conclusion

We call on the security agencies and the judicial service in Nigeria to act swift to arrest persecute perpetrators of inhumane act to serve JUSTICE to the soul of Deborah Yakubu.

Signed

Adnan Adams

Executive Director, MUYAD Social Services

+233244653664/+233599838798