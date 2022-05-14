ModernGhana logo
C/R: Female student found dead with private part missing

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A female believed to be a student has been found murdered at Cape Coast in the Central region with her private part missing.

While much is not known about the deceased, she is said to be a student who is in her early twenties.

According to reports, the body of the young lady was found along the road leading to the school the Ola College of Education, and the University of Cape Coast.

Starr News has reported that the body was found near the Ola Catholic Church stretch around 9:00pm on Friday with her vagina removed and blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth.

The devastating news has hit students of both Ola College of Education and the University of Cape Coast who are now fearing for their lives.

The matter has been reported to the Cape Coast Police who are now investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been conveyed and deposited at the Cape Coast mortuary for autopsy and preservation. Efforts are also underway to locate the family of the young lady.

