5 Police Officers interdicted over death of inmate in Ashaiman cells

Five police officers under the Ashaiman District Police in the Greater Accra Region have been interdicted by the police administration over the death of a 35-year-old inmate, Emmanuel Dosu.

The officers names were given as Corporal Prince Ofosuhene, Ashaiman Visibility Unit; Sergeant Eric Kumi Ansah, Counter NCO and Chief Inspector Bismark Adongo, Station Officer of Ashaiman District Police among others.

Preliminary investigations conducted revealed that the deceased was arrested by Lace Corporal Prince Ofosuhene of the Ashaiman Divisional Visibility, for the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace.

He was sent to the Ashaiman station to be detained. While on detention, the deceased started vomiting and complaining of stomach pains to the counter NCO, Sergeant Kumi Ansah Eric but he refused to take action and kept suspect in cells until he fell out from duty on May 4, 2022 at about 6am.

At about 2:30pm on the same day, the deceased woke up from sleep and went to the bathroom to shower but fell down unconscious.

Chief Inspector Bismark Adongo, station officer, reported that he was informed by Sergeant Lasiru Mustapha, the first counter NCO that an inmate had fallen unconscious in cells with some yellowish substance flowing from his nose, and needed immediate medical treatment.

As a result, Chief Inspector Adongo and Inspector Ernest Darko together with the suspect onboard police service vehicle with registration number GP 3318 driven by Corporal J. Gokah left for Tema General Hospital for treatment but suspect was pronounced clinically dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.

The body was deposited at same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

