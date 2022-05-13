Tema MCE calls for stakeholder support to develop Tema

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey

13.05.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has called for greater collaboration with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GNCCI) to join the assembly to develop Tema as truly an industrial hub.

Mr. Ashitey said has rolled out a mechanism to engage with the GNCCI to share the vision of making Tema Shine Again Agenda and to discuss the business community’s challenges operating from the Metropolis.

He said the assembly team was working tirelessly to create a congenial business environment to encourage more businesses to start and sustain their business activities in the Tema Metro as gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He added that Tema being an industrial city, the industries must push for much visibility through areas such as branding, explaining that they could adopt some of the open spaces, and green and brand them to enhance their corporate presence while beautifying the metropolis.

He said the need to have corporate institutions play an integral role in the ‘Make Tema Shine’ agenda could not be overemphasized due to their importance to the revenue base of the Assembly.

The Tema Shine Again Agenda hinges on six pillars: Education, Health, Youth Empowerment, Infrastructure, and Greening of Tema.

Mr Ashitey admitted that their role as an Assembly was to create the enabling business environment which he said they had started by fixing streetlights in the Tema town center roads.

He explained that such lights would provide the needed security and safety for workers and residents who might have to work and close at the night to ensure the companies met their production targets.

He added that without the street lights, some miscreants might hide and attack such workers in the dark either when they were on their way to work or home.

He further said the four-kilometer meridian hotel enclave roads had been asphalted to give some comfort to business operators and their customers and clients that visited the area to transact business.