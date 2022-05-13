Ashaiman MCE calls for stakeholder involvement in project monitoring

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has called for cooperation between the various stakeholders to ensure that projects being executed in their respective jurisdictions are supervised and completed within the stipulated time.

He said the role of stakeholders in the decentralization process was central to building a strong local government system.

Mr Okyere stated during a working visit to Ashaiman Ultra-Modern Market Project where 1,100 shops are being constructed as part of the Ashaiman Ultra-modern Market Project, which was gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Ashaiman.

The project include, Police Station, Fire Service department, conference room, car park, public place of convenience, school, and banking hall among some important facilities.

Mr. Okyere added that the market project was expected to be completed within one year and would be commissioned for use by traders in Ashaiman.

He explained that the market authorities together with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and its development partners have already taken biometric data of traders who have shown interest in owning a shop within the new market square adding that the traders are expected to meet the terms and conditions required.

Naa Adjor, queen mother of the Ashaiman Traditional area expressed gratitude to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly for the initiative to provide the traders with the state f the art market project.

She added that, together with the leadership of the market women, there would be intensive sensitization exercises to inform all persons who would want to transact businesses in the market to know what was required.

Naa Adjor said nothing would be free as far as the market project was concerned, saying every beneficiary would pay what was expected.

Mr. Nathaniel Amanquah, contractor of Nat Uprising Company Limited who is executing the project said it would be completed and handed over within the stipulated time.