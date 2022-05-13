Ada celebrates 2022 International Nurses and Midwives Day

Ada East District Assembly

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has commended health workers in the Ada East and West District for their tremendous contribution to improving health services for the people of Ada.

Mr. Adataor Anani Junior, GRNMA Chairman for both districts urged nurses in the country to continue to work hard for mother Ghana as the global community mark this year’s International Nurses and Midwives Day with love and hard work.

International Nurse and Midwives Day is celebrated on May 12 to appreciate the around the world since 1965 through the International Council of Nurses to mark the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of Nursing.

The Chairman of GRNMA in Ada during media engagement captured by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Ada pleaded with the authorities to grant the study leave applications to health workers in the district as it was one of the reasons most of the nurses refused to accept postings to the district.

“Some nurses in Ada are not able to further their education because applications for r study leave do not go through even though the condition for services for nurses and midwives stipulates that, after working for three years in the service, you can further your education,” he said.

He cautioned that for quality health services to be delivered to the Ghanaians, the needs of the workers needed to be provided to effectively and efficiently function for the betterment of the country.

Health workers must accept postings to the rural areas in the Ada East and West District to collectively save lives, has stated.

He said most workers especially the newly posted health workers to the district attributed the denial of the offer due to accommodation issues and other incentives needed for them to work adequately.

Mr. Anani Junior added that accommodation had been a major issue for health workers in the district as there had not been any form of accommodation or support provided for the workers, being a rural district in the Greater Accra Region.

He explained that some of the current nurses find challenges furthering their education to develop their capacities which they were entitled to after three years in the services.

Mr. Anani Junior added that that had increased the workload of the available nurses and midwives in the district.