Fuel station robbers grabbed, foreign pistol seized at Abrepo Kesse

The suspects

Two suspects believed to be part of the four-man gang who robbed a Goil Filling Station at Abrepo Kesse near Bohyen have been nabbed by the police in Kumasi.

The suspects, identified as Baba Macho and Yaw Anin, were arrested through painstaking police investigations, barely one-month after they had attacked the Goil Filling Station.

A police document, which confirmed the arrest and sighted by DAILY GUIDE, disclosed that two foreign made pistols used by the robbers for the operation have also been seized.

Two other key members of the gang, identified as Tanguani and Oga Boakye, are currently at large, and the police are doing everything possible to also arrest them to face prosecution.

The report said the four hoodlums attacked the Goil Filling Station at Abrepo Kesse on April 14, 2022, fled with their booty and went into hiding, until they were nabbed on May 10, 2022.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Intelligence Unit arrested Baba Macho and Yaw Anin, who were among the gang of four suspects, who robbed the fuel station at Abrepo Kesse.

“Suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation from their hideouts on May 10, 2022. Two other members of the gang, identified as Tanguani and Oga Boakye, are currently at large,” a police statement read.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yaw Anin, who was the first to be arrested, was involved in a robbery and murder case at Offinso. Anin also confirmed the Abrepo Kesse robbery case during interrogation.

“During interrogation, suspect, Yaw Anin, confessed that he and his accomplices committed the robbery at Abrepo Filling Station, and voluntarily led police to their various hideouts at Ahwiaa and Fawade to arrest Baba Macho.

“Suspect Baba Macho also led police to Diaso in the Central Region, where the two foreign pistols belonging to him, which were suspected to have been used to commit the crimes, were retrieved,” the statement added.

—DGN online