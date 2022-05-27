Association of Vulcanisers to organise safety workshops for members

27.05.2022 LISTEN

As part of measures to upgrade the skills of vulcanizers, the Ashanti regional branch of the Association of Vulcanizers Ghana is set to organise safety workshops for its members, the Regional Secretary of the Association, Mr Opoku Frimpong has said.

In a joint interview with the Regional Chairman, Mr Robert Aryertey, Mr Opoku Frimpong told this reporter that safety precautions are important in the sector.

He said without such training vulcanizers would lose focus on the profession and endanger the lives of motorists.

Mr.Opoku noted that all the necessary materials needed for the workshops are ready and expects that training will commence before the end of this month, May.

According to the Secretary, the Association has lined up a number of programs for its members, stressing that as soon as the safety measures workshop is completed, another workshop on how to promote their businesses would be organised for the members.

As an Association with a common agenda to improve the welfare of members, Mr Opoku entreated to flow the ethics of the profession.