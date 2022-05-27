Concerned spare parts dealers association threatens demo against gov't over relocation to Afienya

27.05.2022 LISTEN

Members of the National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association have expressed their readiness to embark on demonstration against the government if it fails to reverse its intentions to relocate them against the Association's decision.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Public Relations Officer of the Association, Mr Takyi Addo said the outfit vehemently opposes government and for that matter the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council's supposed relocation of the Association from Abossey Okai to Afeinya, describing the decision as unfortunate and unnecessary.

According to him, the decision could hardly help the spare parts dealers to operate effectively when they are moved to Afienya.

The Association observed that Abossey Okai is the point where business thrives in the country and also contributes massively towards economic development.

He noted that government needs to develop the area instead of finding avenues to relocate traders who have invested heavily in their current location.

"We are through this press conference giving the government two weeks to withdraw its intention to relocate us to Afienya or we proceed to demonstrate and register our protest against its decision," Mr Takyi hinted.

Mr Takyi Addo alleged that officials of the Greater Accra Coordinating Council have in two separate interviews at Adom FM and Joy FM threatened to relocate the spare parts dealers of 11 Abossey Okai to Afienya on the reason that they wanted to decongest the area for free vehicular movement among others.

The spokesman said the Coordinating Council also linked the decision to relocate them to number of meetings the officials have held with the executive members of the Association whom have given them the green light for the relocation exercise to happen.

According to Takyi, the said executives are only interim members whose tenure of office have long expired, and therefore have no power to decide for all spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai.

"We consider the intention by the government through the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to relocate us to Afeinya as an affront to our traditional activities," the Mr Takyi Addo noted.

He added, "This is an obvious attempt by the alleged unrecognized executives to make the current government unpopular as they wrongly give false information of which if the authorities follow could dent the reputation of the government."

Concluding Mr Takyi Addo called on government to come out with measures that could help the effective running of the spare parts business.