Be responsible to discipline your children when they make mistakes — Mothers told

26.05.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sharp Sharp Group of Companies who is also a Radio pastor of the Edubiaseman FM at New Edubiase in the Ashanti region, Evangelist Appiah Kubi has stressed the need for mothers to take good care of their children.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, the Evangelist who also doubles as the head pastor of the Jehovah Nissi Church at New Edubiase, disclosed that as mothers it is their responsibility to seek the social, physical and spiritual welfare of their children.

According to Evangelist Appiah Kubi some mothers nowadays depend on their young female children competing them to engage in all manner of social vices.

He bemoans the attitudes where some mothers allegedly put pressure on their teenage girls to go out for men, apparently to engage themselves in prostitutions for money.

The man of God further urged mothers to always keep close watch on the movement of their children to avoid them from associating themselves with bad companies.

The Evangelist condemned mothers who also haul curses on their children, stressing that such statements are abominable before God.

"Don't curse your children when they offend you because no one forced you to bring them onto this earth," the Evangelist concluded.