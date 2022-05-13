Be supportive because you're the backbone of your families - Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong advised women

Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong, the wife of the head pastor, Apostle Asare Frimpong of Global Fountain Of Grace Ministry International at Wassa Akropong, Amenfi East branch in the Central Region has advised wives to be hardworking and supportive to their husbands.

She said they are supposed to be the backbone of the family.

During the Mother's Day celebration, Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong donated 1Kg of 60 bags of rice, 60 bottles of Cocacola and Fanta, 1 Box of Donsimon fruit juice and many other items to the Women's Fellowship of the church.

Abrewa Nana Kwabena Tawiah said is time women also learn to work hard and be supportive at home.

She added that leaving all the burden on the man will breakdown the family in events that the husband is no more capable of providing.

She urges women to stop the complaints and excuses since that will not help them grow as supportive wives.