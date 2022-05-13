ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be supportive because you're the backbone of your families - Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong advised women

By Rich Teacher
Social News Be supportive because you're the backbone of your families - Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong advised women
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong, the wife of the head pastor, Apostle Asare Frimpong of Global Fountain Of Grace Ministry International at Wassa Akropong, Amenfi East branch in the Central Region has advised wives to be hardworking and supportive to their husbands.

She said they are supposed to be the backbone of the family.

During the Mother's Day celebration, Sofo Maame Patricia Asare Frimpong donated 1Kg of 60 bags of rice, 60 bottles of Cocacola and Fanta, 1 Box of Donsimon fruit juice and many other items to the Women's Fellowship of the church.

Abrewa Nana Kwabena Tawiah said is time women also learn to work hard and be supportive at home.

She added that leaving all the burden on the man will breakdown the family in events that the husband is no more capable of providing.

She urges women to stop the complaints and excuses since that will not help them grow as supportive wives.

513202212444-8cs1vjiuup-img-20220509-wa0002

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kasoa murder: Teenagers will no longer face jury trial due to their ages — Court
13.05.2022 | Social News
Treason trial: "I was told senior military officers were involved in coup plot" - witness tells court
13.05.2022 | Social News
Twitter share price suffers huge drop in value as Musk puts purchase on ice
13.05.2022 | Social News
Our facility not only for our staff – BoG Hospital 
13.05.2022 | Social News
Expedite passage of Bill to criminalise witch-hunting—CHRAJ to Parliament
13.05.2022 | Social News
Fuel station robbers grabbed, foreign pistol seized at Abrepo Kesse
13.05.2022 | Social News
Methodist Bishop calls for judicious use of e-levy proceeds
13.05.2022 | Social News
Posting nude pictures on social media can destroy your future—Students told
13.05.2022 | Social News
We'll find your missing relatives – Dep Minister to families of persons missing on FV Comforter 2 vessel
13.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line