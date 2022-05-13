ModernGhana logo
Arrest Zionfelix to stop this nonsense of always promoting Abena Korkor's nudity — Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to IGP

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called on Ghana Police to arrest Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah popularly called Zionfelix for consistently sharing and promoting nudes on Social media.

He further said the publication of nudes is against the criminal offensive act, the cyber crime act and the public decency act of the 1992 Constitutions of the country.

According to him, that kind of protestation is an attitude he attributed to the high indiscipline in the Ghanaian society leading to many uncultured practices.

“I don’t understand why Zionfelix consistently interviews Abena Korkor when he knows that the lady has bipolar? I think he is always taking advantage of the lady in promoting nudity. Police must arrest him as soon as possible for him to stop all these nonsenses,’’ Lawyer Maurice Ampaw told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

