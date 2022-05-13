2024 Elections: We will stand up to state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has issued a warning that it will not sit and coil its tail in between its legs in the 2024 general elections if state security agencies fail to show neutrality.

With the largest opposition party keen on returning to power when the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo elapses, it is targeting a parliamentary majority in the next general election.

Taking a cue from the 2020 general elections which was reportedly marred by some incidences of violent clashes involving the Police, the Minority says never again.

Speaking during an engagement with GHOne TV on Thursday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said there will be resilience from his party if state security agencies display bias again.

“Get my warning, the state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024. We will stand up to them because we have a right to defense. Because if they cannot be neutral, act responsibly and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences with them,” the Minority Leader cautioned.

Mr. Iddrisu further stressed, “We want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect at the 2024 elections.”

The current government of President Akufo-Addo will officially elapse in January 2025.

While the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is trying at all cost to stay in power with its 'break the eight' agenda the NDC is warming up to wrestle power.