ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 Elections: We will stand up to state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality – Minority

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines 2024 Elections: We will stand up to state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality – Minority
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has issued a warning that it will not sit and coil its tail in between its legs in the 2024 general elections if state security agencies fail to show neutrality.

With the largest opposition party keen on returning to power when the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo elapses, it is targeting a parliamentary majority in the next general election.

Taking a cue from the 2020 general elections which was reportedly marred by some incidences of violent clashes involving the Police, the Minority says never again.

Speaking during an engagement with GHOne TV on Thursday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said there will be resilience from his party if state security agencies display bias again.

“Get my warning, the state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024. We will stand up to them because we have a right to defense. Because if they cannot be neutral, act responsibly and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences with them,” the Minority Leader cautioned.

Mr. Iddrisu further stressed, “We want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect at the 2024 elections.”

The current government of President Akufo-Addo will officially elapse in January 2025.

While the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is trying at all cost to stay in power with its 'break the eight' agenda the NDC is warming up to wrestle power.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NDC will win 2024 elections unless EC conspires with another party to rob us – Haruna Iddrisu
13.05.2022 | Headlines
Hygiene permit for Marwako’s East Legon branch expired; La branch doesn't have – FDA
13.05.2022 | Headlines
With parliamentary majority 'pickpocketing' E-Levy will be repealed in the first 100 days of next NDC gov’t – Haruna Iddrisu
13.05.2022 | Headlines
FDA shuts down two other branches of Marwako over suspected food poisoning
12.05.2022 | Headlines
Food Poisoning: Taking Marwako to court won’t resolve the issue – PRO
12.05.2022 | Headlines
PNC expels Apasera, Dani Baah for breaching constitution; orders 12 others to step aside
12.05.2022 | Headlines
You preach heaven yet afraid to die; pastors part of Ghana’s problems – Osofo Kyiriabosom
12.05.2022 | Headlines
Marwako in trouble as East Legon branch shut down over alleged mass food poisoning
12.05.2022 | Headlines
Allow Article 71 office holders pay tariff price hike and leave the poor alone – Prof. Gyampo
12.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line