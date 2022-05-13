You can't tax the people when you haven't increased salaries - Kwame Jantuah to gov't

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has said government cannot continue to tax the people when salaries have not been increased.

He believes that taxing the people without increasing salaries will create fertile grounds for corruption to take place among workers.

“You can’t continue taxing the people when you don’t increase salaries. What then happens corruption,” he said on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi.

Workers have been appealing to the government to increase salaries due to the hardships they are saddled with currently.

Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) , Dr Yaw Baah asked the government not to hide behind the impact of the coronavirus and the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine not to increase salaries.

Speaking at a forum in Accra on Thursday April 21, he said “Employers should index our pay to the inflation because the employers change the prices of their goods so the inflation rate does not affect them the way it is affecting us therefore, we should get our salaries indexed.

“Don't let us rely too much on government and employers. Let us ask the question, what can we do for ourselves as workers and unions? We will negotiate effectively this year and that one, I want to assure you that I will lead that negotiation.

“We will continue to talk, we will continue to negotiate but if the dialogue fails we are going to embark on an industrial action that has never happened in this country before.”

---3news.com