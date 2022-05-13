ModernGhana logo
Nurses and Midwives deserve “emotional allowance” because of what they go through at work – GRNMA

Headlines Nurses and Midwives deserve emotional allowance because of what they go through at work – GRNMA
The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) says it will also push for what it termed as “Emotional Allowance” due to the nature of their jobs.

The Association said nurses and midwives go through various stress and emotional challenges in their line of duties so if some workers are demanding neutrality allowances, they would also be pushing for emotional allowance.

The President of the Association, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, made the revelations in an exclusive interview with 3FM's Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Thursday.

May 12 every year has been set aside to celebrate nurses globally. This year's celebration is under the theme: “A Voice to Lead—Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”.

“We could be entitled to emotional allowance considering the kind of things that we go through in our duties”, the President explained.

Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo said, “and the kind of stress that we go through, I think we need such allowance”.

“So maybe at our next negotiation table, we shall table it for consideration”, she added.

