13.05.2022

A raging fire has burnt a cargo truck fully loaded with eggs on the main Accra-Nsawam road near Ofankor barrier on Thursday, May 12.

The fire incident resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on the main and outer roads leading to Nsawam.

Commuters and vehicles were locked up on the affected stretch of the main and outer roads.

The police are on the scene trying to manage the situation.