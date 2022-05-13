With parliamentary majority 'pickpocketing' E-Levy will be repealed in the first 100 days of next NDC gov’t – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has assured Ghanaians that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will repeal the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Act within the first 100 days if it secures a parliamentary majority.

The NPP government on May 1, 2022, commenced the implementation of the controversial levy.

Subsequently, top officials of the opposition NDC went to town after former President John Dramani Mahama promised to repeal the E-Levy Act when the party wins the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to GHOne TV in an interview on Thursday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said all the next NDC government will need to fulfill the promise is a parliamentary majority.

He said if that is secured, the E-Levy Act will be repealed in the first 100 days.

“There are those we call the first 100 days decisions of H.E John Dramani Mahama if he gets elected as president. Some must happen within the first one week that parliament is sitting..One of the legislations that H.E John Dramani Mahama has pledged to repeal and I pray we have a parliamentary majority which we would have, will be a repeal of E-Levy,” the Minority Leader who is also Tamale South MP said.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the next NDC government will focus on improving tax collection rather than stealing from people's pockets.

“Can you imagine what is going on? People pickpocketing from your mobile wallets – is that right? It is not only disruptive of the financial ecosystem but uncertain and inconvenient legislation of an E-levy. See the panic it created in the system.

“I think Ghana Revenue Authority must wake up and do what is right and appropriate within the law – they are not a law unto themselves. If there was a fearless and independent Judiciary, the GRA should have been cited for contempt. We will improve tax collection generally in the country, we will tax the unbanked and untaxed, but certainly not an e-levy,” the Minority Leader added.