FDA shuts down two other branches of Marwako over suspected food poisoning

The Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA) has closed down two more branches of Marwako after it shut down the East Legon Branch over suspected food poisoning.

The Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the FDA, Joseph Bernie, who disclosed this said the closure was triggered by some unsanitary conditions observed at the two other branches.

“We have been to two other branches and based on what we saw on the ground and part of the investigation, we had to suspend operations to those two other branches for investigations to continue. We found things that were not in line with good kitchen and storage practices.”

He said the two branches will be reopened once they meet the conditions given by the FDA.

“We have suggested measures for those two branches to deal with while we deal with the main issue at the East Legon branch. For these two branches, there are things to be done and if they are able to do this as quickly as possible, we will review that decision.”

Marwako had been trending on Twitter after some customers complained of falling ill after eating at their branch in East Legon, Accra.

The complaints were sparked by one Edward Elohim, who posted about his illness after eating at Mawarko last Saturday.

Following these complaints, the FDA began an investigation into the incident and shut down that branch before the two others.

It hopes to complete its investigations in a week. The Public Relations Officer for Mawarko, Amin Lamptey, has said data from the company shows that 53 persons have been affected so far and Mawarko is assisting with the medical bills of such persons.

“We visited some of our customers at the hospital and those who were discharged, we visited them at home. We assisted some of them with their hospital bills. The main thing started on Saturday and Sunday evening. We have accepted everything, and we have apologised to the victims.”

