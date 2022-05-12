Sam Pyne cuts sod for redevelopment of Santasi Market

Mr Samuel Pyne, the Kumasi Metro Chief Executive on Thursday morning, cut the sod for the redevelopment of the Santasi old market into a modern one.

Joined by Otumfuo Sasamohene and the Chief of Santasi as well as the contractor and staff of the Assembly including assemblymen in KMA, the mayor cut sod for work to begin on the 24month long project.

Addressing the chiefs and people including traders earlier during a durbar, Mr Pyne assured that the Assembly would continue to engage stakeholders of the project to ensure a smooth process and construction.

He noted that the development of Santasi Market was the collective responsibility of the government as well as residents, adding that the project would thrive with the support of those involved.

"No single individual or government can develop this country and in this case, Santasi but the support of Chiefs, the people and all stakeholders would ensure that this area in particular, as well as Ghana as a whole, is developed collectively," the Mayor posited.

DETAILS

The Mayor indicated the resolve of the KMA to develop other satellite markets in the city so as to ease congestion in the markets and generally the city.

Subsequently, the Mayor disclosed that markets such as Amakom, Krofrom, Patasi and Moshie Zongo would be redeveloped into modern markets as well as improve trading activities at the same time.

This program, the Mayor noted, was part of the project designed by the Assembly named Sustainable Urban Mobility Program (SUMP).

"I call on chiefs and the public, especially residents, to rally behind contractors who would be assigned to carry out the construction of government projects so that they do a good job and help to hasten the rate of development in the city and the country as a whole," Mr Pyne rallied.

CHIEFS

Otumfuo Sasamohene, Nana Sei Atta II commended the Mayor for his proactive attitude to resolving all the issues that had arisen due to the intent to carry out the redevelopment project.

He said he was hopeful the women who had issues regarding their resettlement after the project would support the same with good spirits since the Mayor has assured them of spaces and priority to own shops or stalls when the project is completed.

Nana Amoako Kese, Santasihene applauded the government for the project and noted that Santasi had benefited from the development initiatives of the Local Government Ministry.

He, however, appealed to the KMA Chief Executive to lobby for the reconstruction of the Santasi Basic and Junior High School, which he noted was in a deplorable state.

CONTRACTOR

Joseph Otoo, lead servant at the ABBA Construction Limited assured the traders of a good job and added that he would work to complete the project within 18 months to enable them commence business.

He disclosed that he would deliver a one storey shop and stall complex which would also have lockable sheds as well as a 20-seater toilet, fire service station, a crèche, a pharmacy and others with a solar powered system as back-up to the national electricity grid that would be available at the redeveloped market.

On her part, Juliana Nsiah, Estate Manager at KMA promised to keep documentation and data of all traders at the market and ensure that none of them is denied the opportunity to own a shed or shop at the market after work is completed.