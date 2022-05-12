Ejurahene cries over deplorable state of maternal health at Ejura

The Paramount Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has expressed grave concern over the deplorable state of maternal health care delivery in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the Ejura Government Hospital which caters for hundreds of communities and serves as the only referral hospital, in the Municipality, lacks a maternity block and delivery ward.

The situation, he noted, is not only causing high maternal mortality in the area but also forcing pregnant women to seek antenatal care hundreds of miles away from the Ejura community.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II after series of meeting with doctors at the hospital with the last one held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 during the "Awukudee" festival pledged to fast track the construction a 50-bed capacity maternity block for the hospital which is about 60 per cent completed.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview, Barima Osei Hwedie II appealed to government and other corporate institutions to as a matter of urgency support the project to reduce maternal mortality in the area.

"Whiles most pregnant women in my area deliver on bare floor, others are compelled to seek medical care outside the municipality due to the lack of maternity block and other critical facilities including delivery ward to man the municipal hospital located in the area.

"Government has provided us with a Municipal hospital but it appears residents are not getting the best of healthcare from the facilities as there are growing concerns maternal mortalities in Municipality," he stated.

Efforts by Ejura Traditional Council

Barimah Osei Hwedie II, in 2017 begun the construction of an ultramodern 50 bed capacity maternity block for the Ejura Government Hospital.

The facility which was meant to replace the current one which is in a dilapidated form will serve over 100 communities in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality and other adjoining districts.

Although the projects have not been abandoned by the chiefs, works on the facility have however been shelved due to financial constraints.

Chiefs and residents of Ejura believe that support from government, corporate organisations and other philanthropists will help complete the facility early.