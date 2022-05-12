ModernGhana logo
12.05.2022 Headlines

Food Poisoning: Taking Marwako to court won’t resolve the issue – PRO

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Food Poisoning: Taking Marwako to court wont resolve the issue – PRO
12.05.2022 LISTEN

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Marwako Fast Food Limited, Mr. Mohammed Amin Lamptey has called on aggrieved customers affected by the suspected food poisoning to get in touch to find a solution.

He said dragging the company to court won’t resolve the issue.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday evening, the PRO said a court action will only compound the problems for the company.

He said while the company is open to compensating the affected customers, they believe the way forward is to have discussions and come up with how to deal with the situation.

“It’s not about compensating them. Marwako Fast Food Limited, we want to believe that what happened is one of the challenges that an organisation or maybe a restaurant will face and we believe that our customers who were victims of this scenario will need to understand that they are part of the Marwako family.

“Taking Marwako to court will not resolve the issue. It will rather add more problems to Marwako. Why don’t we understand and be able to find what really happened and we will see how best we can resolve it,” Mr. Mohammed Amin Lamptey shared.

Marwako Fast Food Limited has dominated the news in the last 12 hours after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) moved to shut down the East Legon branch over food poisoning concerns.

The shutdown followed reports by a number of persons on social media who complained they had to visit pharmacies and hospitals after eating food they bought from Marwako over the weekend.

As confirmed by Mr. Amin Lamptey, the number of the affected customers is 53.

The FDA reports that an investigation has commenced and further actions against Marwako Fast Food Limited will be taken.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

