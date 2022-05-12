MP supports Tema East women

The Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten has rolled out small scale financial initiative through the Dangme Rural Bank to support women especially traders with loans to be injected into their businesses to expand, as part of the economic empowerment strategy.

He noted that currently 50 of the women were already going through the process of accessing the loan, adding that mechanisms had been put in place to ensure that such monies were used for their intended purposes so they would be able to repay it and by so doing others could also benefit.

Mr. Odamtte, told the media during a special event organized in commemoration of the 2022 International Mother’s Day in the Tema East Constituency as well as to support aged and vulnerable women, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Tema.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency said apart from the financial support he has rolled out an economic empowerment strategy to equip women, the youth, and the vulnerable in the constituency with skills to help them gain economic power to help provide the needs of their families.

He said to be able to achieve this, his office was collecting data on women, especially mothers that needed help to effectively empower them in the best and most effective ways economically.

The MP said the women’s project also included the ‘Ashai Aged Care’, an initiative to support and care for the aged especially the women in the constituency to see how best to make life interesting and good for them.

He noted that another project targeting the health of women has to do with partnering with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Mother and Child Clinic to provide the needed healthcare for lactating mothers, as the well-being of their babies, who were the future generation of the constituency and the country depended on the health of their mothers.

He said another project he has started was the Back to School programme targeted at providing senior high school students in the constituency with support including trunks, chop boxes, and school provision.

Mr. Odamtten explained that even though the back-to-school project does not directly benefit women, indirectly it does as it catered for some of the responsibilities they would have shouldered as their children go to secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the MP had feted aged women in the constituency in celebration of mother’s day which is observed globally on the Second Sunday of May.

Collaborating with Mace-Hope Foundation, he fed the women and provided them with free eye screening, as well as presented them with six-yards pieces of cloth each in appreciation for their contributions to society and care of the families.