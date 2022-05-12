Tema Traditional Council warn against expensive funerals, want monies invested in children's education

The Tema Tradition Council (TTC) has warned against organizing expensive funerals as against spending the monies toward the education of the children.

Nii Armah Sompuno II, the Shipi of Tema, who is the spoke person of the traditional council bemoaned the show of opulence and wastage of monies on the funeral organization by some residents of Tema at the expense of educating their children.

He stressed that such monies that were put into funeral clothes and parties popularly known as ‘gbonyo parties’ and ‘adekyaani’ (corpse party, and the day after respectively) could be channeled to support children in the community and family members to attain further education and a better future.

“Those of you who buy a lot of funeral clothes but are not able to pay for the fees of wards should stop, it is very unnecessary,” Nii Armah Sompuno II stated at the presentation of school items to form one Senior High School (SHS) by Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema East Member of Parliament, in collaboration with the Tema East Educational Foundation.

The Shipi of Tema indicated that there were brilliant, talented, and skillful children in the various communities in Tema East who were not able to further their education due to financial restraints, and therefore appealed to the parents to channel their resources towards satisfying the educational needs of such children to make the society a better one.

Nii Sompuno, who is also the spokesperson has, therefore, advised residents, especially women to desist from such acts and support the education of their children.

He said while the government was providing tuition-free education to children, it was the responsibility of parents to augment that by providing the needed study material, and others for their children to feel comfortable in school and learn.

Nii Sompuno said it was worrying to see some school children in want while their parents were engaged in funeral activities as they have turned funeral grounds into a wealth of display spaces with some going to the extent of buying every funeral cloth even when they have no relations with the dead.

Touching on the support from the MP to the students, he said it was commendable and therefore urged the students to put in their best at school to justify the aim of the project.