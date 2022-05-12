UDS senior staff suspend strike over allowances, promotion

The Senior Staff of the University of Development (UDS) has suspended its strike just on the day it was expected to begin the industrial action to demand improved conditions of service.

The lecturers were to start the strike today, Thursday, May 12, 2022, to demand payment of certain allowances due them and the delay in promoting their colleagues.

UDS management agreed to implement recommendations of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) that address qualification requirements for progression, a reason that necessitated the industrial action.

In a statement, the Association said “the Executive Council of the Senior Staff Association-University for Development Studies, Tamale, wishes to suspend its earlier intention to embark on an indefinite industrial strike which was scheduled on Thursday, May 12, 2022.”

It reached its decision on the following grounds:

The University’s Management resolved to issue appointment letters to the four (4) Senior Staff who had their appointment withheld.

The University Management constitution of a six-member (6) investigative committee, with the inclusion of the Senior cadre, to investigate the circumstances under which staff at UDS Accra Office resigned out of unbearable bullying by the Head of the Accra office.

The cancellation of a Senior Staff transfer by the Director of Health Service of the University’s Clinic, without recourse to Administrative standard rules or practices.

Decision to recognise and appoint Senior Staff holders of MSC/MAMBA degrees to Senior Member Status.

Decision to apply notional dates to the University’s Senior Staff cadre, as done to Senior Members

Decision concerning the issue of M.AMBA/MSC. and holders of MPhil or other higher qualifications, but whose First Degrees are in Third Class or Pass, have been referred to the University’s Statutes Review Committee currently underway, on which the Senior Staff is well represented, to determine the eligibility for appointment to Senior Member grade.

Decision to reconstitute the Senior Staff Appointments and Promotions (A&P)

“These prudent professional decisions considered and contained in a letter dated, May 11, 2022, by the University's Management necessitated the suspension of our earlier intention to embark on an indefinite industrial action”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the executive council has said it will however continue to engage further with management on issues concerning full study leave for qualified staff, delays in the procession of promotion and corresponding to applications for study leaves and other worrying negative developments impeding the smooth academic professions as well as welfare of the Senior Staff of the institution, which was conspicuously missing in the list of considered issues for urgent implementation.

---citinewsroom