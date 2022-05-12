C/R: Fetish priest loses mind over marital issues; kills himself, wife and teenage son

12.05.2022 LISTEN

A fetish priest based in Enyan Abowinum in the Central Region, Kwesi Tando has shot and killed himself after murdering his wife Abena Ketsewa and nine-year-old son, Richmond Tando over some marital issues.

The bloody incident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, during late hours.

From the information gathered from some residents, the fetish priest in recent weeks has been having problems with his wife.

Close relatives say the problems started when the priest decided he was going to go in for another woman.

From there on, the couple who are now deceased never saw eye to eye which affected their marital home.

His eldest daughter narrates that before the sad incident, his father had threatened to shoot all the five children.

Fortunately, only one of the children was around during the time the fetish priest lost it and decided to commit the murders.

His body, together with that of his wife and the son have since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The other children of the deceased have been assigned to a Counselor to help deal with any trauma they are experiencing after the incident.