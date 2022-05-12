ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.05.2022 Social News

C/R: Fetish priest loses mind over marital issues; kills himself, wife and teenage son

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
CR: Fetish priest loses mind over marital issues; kills himself, wifeand teenage son
12.05.2022 LISTEN

A fetish priest based in Enyan Abowinum in the Central Region, Kwesi Tando has shot and killed himself after murdering his wife Abena Ketsewa and nine-year-old son, Richmond Tando over some marital issues.

The bloody incident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, during late hours.

From the information gathered from some residents, the fetish priest in recent weeks has been having problems with his wife.

Close relatives say the problems started when the priest decided he was going to go in for another woman.

From there on, the couple who are now deceased never saw eye to eye which affected their marital home.

His eldest daughter narrates that before the sad incident, his father had threatened to shoot all the five children.

Fortunately, only one of the children was around during the time the fetish priest lost it and decided to commit the murders.

His body, together with that of his wife and the son have since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The other children of the deceased have been assigned to a Counselor to help deal with any trauma they are experiencing after the incident.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
MP supports Tema East women
12.05.2022 | Social News
Tema Traditional Council warn against expensive funerals, want monies invested in children's education
12.05.2022 | Social News
They can’t be trusted — Kpone Paramount Chief score politicians low marks on integrity
12.05.2022 | Social News
UDS senior staff suspend strike over allowances, promotion
12.05.2022 | Social News
‘KNUST Lecturer tried to influence my statement on wife’s disappearance’ – Teaching Assistant
12.05.2022 | Social News
Asamoah Gyan unveiled as Tourism Goodwill Ambassador
12.05.2022 | Social News
Excessive executive powers impeding the fight against corruption – Chief Crusader
12.05.2022 | Social News
[Video] 6 children killed by speeding car at Ankaase in Krachi West
12.05.2022 | Social News
Tema: Community members serve as the eye, ear, and nose of the police — Crime Officer
12.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line