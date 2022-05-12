Excessive executive powers impeding the fight against corruption – Chief Crusader

Mr. Emmanuel Wilson Junior, Chief Crusader of the Crusaders Against Corruption, Ghana has diagnosed the state of the nation’s fight against corruption and concluded that “the problem Ghana has with the fight against corruption is that we have failed to relook at the 1992 Constitution which is the biggest hindrance to the fight against corruption.

“The 1992 Constitution gives state institutions powers to fight against corruption with the left hand and uses the right hand to take away those powers.”

Speaking on the topic: “Is the fight against corruption: a Mirage or reality? At the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, Mr. Wilson said too much power is given to the executive through the President.

He, therefore, described the 1992 Constitution of Ghana as a bane to the fight against corruption as it has disarmed state institutions that were mandated to fight the canker, the constitution consolidates too much power in the President who is expected to appoint every head of state-owned institutions including the institutions mandated to fight corruption.

Mr. Wilson stressed, “if a president or government has all the authority to appoint and ‘disappoint’ then it was expected that the appointee, especially those to institutions mandated to fight against corruption are covertly disarmed”.

He indicated that with this when one engaged in a corrupt act all you need was to align with a political party and that would guarantee your freedom.

Mr. Wilson Jnr questioned why both former President John Dramani Mahama and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were yet to make any effort to see to the implementation of the Constitution Review Commissions Report after the demise of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He deduced that politicians would not want an amendment to the constitution because of the power they enjoy when in government, stressing that “till we decide that as a nation we will put pressure on them to let us have an amendment of the constitution, the fight against corruption will be a mirage.”

The Chief Crusader said the fight against corruption was a fight for all and therefore called for a mass movement of citizens to call for a constitutional review to move it from a Political Constitution to that of the Development Constitution.

He described Ghana’s 1992 Constitution as a ‘Political Constitution’ explaining that “it seeks to protect the politicians, that’s why we have an indemnity clause in it, and it gives unreasonable power to the president, with this, every institution that is built from it, have the aim to protect the politician”.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, on his part said the issues of corruption affected everyone, explaining that one way a person could either be a giver, a taker, or a corruption victim.

Mr Ameyibor said even though the laws of Ghana have stated explicitly that both the giver and the taker were all guilty of the offense, the talk of corruption mostly bordered on the taker while the giver was left off the hook.

He called for concerted efforts to empower state bodies to undertake their job within a protected environment.